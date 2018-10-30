BGSU gets grant in algal bloom battle
Associated Press
BOWLING GREEN
A national research effort aimed at protecting freshwater lakes from toxic algal blooms will be led by a new center in Ohio.
Bowling Green State University announced in a release Monday that it’s been awarded a $5.2 million grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Science Foundation to establish the Lake Erie Center for Fresh Waters and Human Health.
