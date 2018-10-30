Security tightens for local Jewish communities following Saturday shooting in Pittsburgh

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Local synagogues and Jewish organizations have responded publicly after a mass shooting Saturday that left 11 dead and six injured at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation said in light of the events, it was working with law enforcement to increase security for the community.

“On this holy day of Shabbat – a day for rest and peace – our hearts are broken. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims in Pittsburgh and with the entire Jewish community there as they cope with this unthinkable horror. We have been in touch with our partners at the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh, and we are offering any support possible,” a statement reads. “While we have no reason to believe there is any particular local threat, we are monitoring the unfolding situation carefully, and our security team at the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is working closely with law enforcement to add patrols.”

Toby Meloro, Liberty Township’s interim police chief, said he was in contact with representatives from the YAJF the day of the shooting to discuss security.

“When I heard about the shooting, our trustee who attends locally hooked me up with the organization’s security officer, and we put a plan into effect immediately,” Meloro said.

The increased security comes in the form of increased patrols and other measures that Meloro chose not to detail.

“I can’t really talk about it right now because we want to keep our plan secure,” Meloro said.

Michael Rawl, the executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, said the center has spent the past two years upgrading its security system.

“Two years ago we contracted with a private security firm that gave us a detailed threat assessment for all of the Jewish properties in the greater [Youngstown] area, including our synagogues and cemeteries. We took those recommendations and implemented them,” Rawl said. “We spent most of the year installing infrastructure upgrades, everything from new door locks and better security lighting to a campus-spanning camera system and panic buttons. It’s robust.”

Rawl said the JCC’s security team is constantly reassessing threats and has a strong working relationship with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI field office as well as the Liberty and Youngstown police forces.

“Our community is inextricably linked with Pittsburgh because it’s so close. We all have family, friends and colleagues, so security has been on the forefront of our minds,” he said.

On Thursday, an interfaith vigil will take place at Temple El Emeth on Youngstown’s North Side at 5:45 p.m. for the victims of the shooting.