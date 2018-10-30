Agenda Wednesday
Agenda Wednesday
Crestview school district, Crestview Vision 2020, 6 p.m., levy meeting, high-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.
Brookfield Township trustees, 9 a.m., special meeting, Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s office, 7500 Anderson Ave. NE, Warren.
Lordstown Village Utility Committee, 11 a.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
