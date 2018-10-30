350 at Stambaugh event focus on region's hub of technology
YOUNGSTOWN
More than 350 people are at Stambaugh Auditorium today and Wednesday for America Makes’ annual Members Meeting & Exchange (MMX) event.
The event, organized in partnership with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, brings together America Makes members and prospective members from numerous sectors, including industry, universities and non-profits, to discuss additive manufacturing and how to fulfill America Makes’ mission of accelerating the application of this technology.
The parent organization of Youngstown-based America Makes is the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM).
Today’s event kicked off with remarks from Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown; a video message from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland; comments by America Makes Executive Director Rob Gorham; and a keynote speech by Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel.
Later today, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will talk about Congress’ role in public-private partnerships such as America Makes.
Scott Deutsch, NCDMM brand & communications manager, said the event highlights Youngstown and the region as a whole.
“It brings focus to this region as the hub of this technology,” he said. “We want to be thought of as the Silicon Valley of 3-D printing, and I think events like this amplify that.”
More like this from vindy.com
- November 15, 2017 7:39 p.m.
America Makes has its largest-ever gathering
- May 3, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Rob Gorham appointed as new America Makes executive director
- October 10, 2018 midnight
Tim Ryan presents $9 million DOD award to America Makes
- August 16, 2017 10:55 p.m.
America Makes additive manufacturing hub – first in U.S. — marks 5 years
- November 16, 2017 midnight
America Makes hosts largest members meeting yet
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.