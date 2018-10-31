1,500 kids, adults enjoy Mahoning sheriff's Safe Halloween tonight at Covelli

YOUNGSTOWN

Everybody got what they wanted Tuesday at the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department’s Operation Safe Halloween in the parking lot of the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown.

The 15 or so deputies had a chance to interact in an unofficial way with the people they serve, especially the kids, while handing out candy, said Sheriff Jerry Greene.

The long line of people, estimated at upwards of 1,500, got to see men and women in uniform smiling and laughing and having a good time with their guests.

For the parents and grandparents, it was an opportunity to take the young ones in their families trick-or-treating in a safe environment with safe candy.

And of course, the kids, most of them in costume, scored enough of the sweet stuff to keep them bouncing off walls for days.

