Y'town diocese may release abusive priests list Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown on Tuesday is expected to release the names of diocesan priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

Most Rev. George Murry, diocese bishop, announced last month the diocese would prepare the list for release before early November, in response to a recent Pennsylvania grand jury investigation that exposed numerous cases of abuse in Pennsylvania churches. Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains has said his office has not received abuse complaints that could lead to an investigation within the local diocese.

A media conference on "the protection of children and young people" is set for the diocese offices Tuesday morning, according to a release from the diocese.