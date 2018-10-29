Woman arrested after threatening boyfriend

BOARDMAN

A Krakatoa employee was arrested Sunday afternoon, accused of pushing and threatening her boyfriend/coworker at the restaurant and drinking unpurchased beer in Walmart, according to police reports.

A witness told police that Amanda Stanley, 29, of Boardman, and the victim were arguing about the cash drawer when Stanley shoved the victim to the ground. She then pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the victim and the witness, a police report said.

Police located Stanley at Walmart. She was attempting to purchase a six pack of beer at the self checkout. One of the bottles was open, and she admitted to drinking it in the store, the report said.

Stanley was arrested on charges of domestic violence and theft. She posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.