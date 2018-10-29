Wednesday Halloween event at YSU is canceled


October 29, 2018 at 6:41p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Dr. Ray's Amazing Sideshow of Science, the Halloween edition, originally set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Youngstown State University's Cushwa Hall, has been canceled.

