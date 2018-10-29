TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Taylor D. Kinnamon, 23, of Warren, and Nathan A. Hughes, 26, of same.

Wayne A. Byler, 22, of Middlefield, and Maria P. Miller, 18, of same.

Mervin C. Miller, 20, of Burton, and Betty A. Weaver, 19, of Middlefield.

Brandon M. Wynn, 34, of Warren, and Elisabeth L. Dan, 33, of same.

Shy-Ann M. Koncsol, 24, of Warren, and Seith C. Redick, 35, of same.

Mark E. Ewanish, 46, of Warren, and Melissa A. Seese, 47, of same.

Garett D. Szmanski, 21, of Cortland, and BreAnna E. Wargo, 23, of Warren.

Noah M. Miller, 21, of Middlefield, and Mary A. Miller, 22, of same.

Sarah L. Ohlin, 31, of Warren, and Michael P. McKee, 37,of same.

John E. Kempf, 30, of West Farmington, and Kathryn M. Troyer, 37, of same.

Melanie M. Turner, 40, of Niles, and Carl S. Whitt, 41, of Warren.

Allen Bennett Jr., 58, of Warren, and Rhonda J. Bennett, 58, of same.

Lashard D. Cruse, 28, of Warren, and Itarah A.Y. Godbolt, 25, of Hermitage, Pa.

Melissa M. Smith, 32, of Girard, and Marc A. Gayan, 48, of same.

Douglas W. Drummond, 26, of Cornelius, N.C., and Kelly L. Bullock, 27, of same.

Matthew H. Veon,42, of Cortland, and Yvonne M. Hamilton, 45, of same.

Scott G. Simmons, 46, of Cortland, and Miranda K. Clark,39, of same.

Ashley B. Dunmire, 25, of Vandergrift, Pa., and Anthony J. Policastro, 32,of Masury.

Amelia M. Kemner, 28, of Hubbard, and Kevin M. Fulytar, 33, of same.

Brittany L. Church, 30,of Warren, and Kenneth C. Fox, 33, of same.

Shaunta M.Nesby, 27, of Warren, and Justin L. Keen, 24, of same.

Christina L. Butch, 34,of Warren, and Alonza M. McCall, 39, of same.

Torrie C. Dean, 29, of Newton Falls, and David A. Rickey Jr., 28, of same.

Tara M.Duvall, 30, of Hubbard, and Chad T. Karabin, 30, of same.

Warren S. Rogers, 63, of Youngstown, and Jill L. Zikmund, 59,of same.

Michael A. Haring, 31, of Cortland, and Shannon M. Dann, 36, of same.

Dissolutions Asked

Ashley S. Jeanes and Sean W. S. Jeanes.

Christopher A. Furlong and Meghan C. Furlong.

Khristina A. DiLallo and Joseph C. DiLallo.

Jerilynn A. Irgang and Steven R. Irgang.

Heather M.Trumbull and Kevin M. Trumbull.

Julia M. Tarantino and Joseph H. Tarantino Jr.

Nicole Ledbetter and Eugene Ledbetter.

Martha Lamphear and Paul A. Lamphear.

Divorces Asked

Antuan Parker v. Tiffany Reese Parker.

Linda Schultz v. Clarence Schultz.

Michael H. Murkens II v. Amber Lee Murkens.

Joseph F. Court Jr. v. Amber Cunningham Court.

Kimberly M. Edwards v. Christopher B. Sturm.

Sherman P. Davidson III v. Angie Davidson.

DOCKETS

Sam Lamancusa v. Joseph Rygiel et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jean L. Clover et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael Oliver et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Frank Zorman Jr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. State of Ohio et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James J. Woodrum, tax foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Amber Semko et al, foreclosure.

U.S. Bank Trust NAv. Barry Steffey Jr., foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Mark D. Ringold et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Eric Postlethwait et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Raymond J. Gargano et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jason Daily et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Bryan R. Crain et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lillie M. Brooks et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Chester W. Jones et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Billy J. Collins et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Edward Zajac et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Charles Simpson Jr., foreclosure.

Federal National Mortgage Association v. Michael Hyland et al, foreclosure.

U.S. Bank Trust NAv. Carol A. Yankey et al, foreclosure.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Lola D. Smith et al, foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Joseph W. McConnell et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Summer L. Vestrand et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert Kovach et al, foreclosure.

Waterstone Mortgage Corp. v. Andrew M. Pavlak et al, foreclosure.

AmeriFirst Financial Corp. v. Unknown heirs, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Charles M.Grimes et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Kelly Nezdoba et al, foreclosure.

U. S. Bank Trust NA v. Margaret J. Hubbard et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. James D. L. Kennedy et al, foreclosure.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jammie M. Briggs, other civil.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Thomas F. Devlin et al, other civil.

Hydrochem LLC v. Leadec Corp., other civil.

Synchrony Bank v. Jordan Vennitti, other civil.

GP Resources LP v. Warren Steel Holdings LLC et al, other civil.

Jefferson Capital Systems v. Ruth Ives et al, other civil.

Christopher W. Johnston v. Ashley N. Degan, other civil.

Second Round LP v. Sarah E. Poser, other civil.

Tidewater Finance Co. v. James Skebe, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Amanda M. Ash, other civil.

Starr Manufacturing Inc. v. TSS Technologies Inc., other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Adam M. Richards III, other civil.

Terry Brannon v. William J. Sanchez et al, other civil.

Joseph Hray v. Michael Mullenax, other civil.

Gieuseppina Bach v. Family Dollar Stores of Ohio Inc. et al, other torts.

Brandy Fair v. Maragret Hephner, other torts.

State v. Mahoning Lighting & Maintenance Co., money.

State v. A K T Enterprises LLC, money.

State v. Linda Alie, money.

State v. Army & Navy Union Garrison, money.

State v. M B B J Inc., money.

State v. David Banovich, money.

State v. John R. Barhoover III, money.

State v. Brittish L. Bell et al, money.

State v. Eric J. Bell et al, money.

State v. Donald Barnett, money.

State v. Marjory D. Campbell, money.

State v. Alberto Castillo, money.

State v. Cleanville Clean Pro LLC, money.

State v. J M Clemente Ltd., money.

State v. Gregory Emerson, money.

State v. Gehrings Industrial Service Inc., money.

State v. Sherri J. Gibson, money.

State v. Andrew R. Glassmeyer, money.

State v. Larkspur Land Group LLC, money.

State v. Christopher R. Galgozy, money.

State v. Danielia Gates, money.

State v. Dominic Gatti, money.

State v. James Hatch, money.

State v. Josh R. Host, money.

State v. David A. Hudson, money.

State v. Brandon T. Hyder, money.

State v. Hillier Enterprises LLC, money.

State v. ACESO Homecare Inc., money.

State v. Infinity Design Advertising LLC, money.(2)

State v. Jeffrey Clutter, money.(2)

State v. Tracy Kennedy, money.

State v. Kinsman Amish Builders Inc., money.

State v. Eric Kovarovic, money.

State v. Raymond C. Lathan et al, money.

State v. Local & Global Investments Corp., money.

State v. John Magdych, money.

State v. N and R Cleaning Professionals LLC, money.

State v. Andre L. Owens, money.

State v. Paliprops LLC, money.

State v. John W. Pauline et al, money.

State v. Linda M. Phillips, money.

State v. Precision Automotive & Custom Inc., money.(3)

State v. Crystal L. Rader et al, money.

State v. Ronald L. Riehl, money.

State v. Simon Auto LLC, money.(2)

State v. Joseph G. Smaltz et al, money.

State v. Stephen L. Smith, money.

State v. Sheila M. Stafford, money.

State v. Danielle Stevens, money.

State v. Nail Shop LLC, money.

State v. Daniel J. Thompson, money.

State v. Tahiti Tanning LLC, money.

State v. KAX Corp., money.

State v. Towne Centre Beverage Shoppe, money.

State v. Tina Williams et al, money.

State v. JoAnn M. Winterbauer, money.

State v. Bethann Wright, money.

State v. Tawanda Wright et al, money.

State v. Jason L. Wolfe, money.

State v. Linda K. Zack, money.

Discover Bank v. Rachael A. Winkleman, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Laurie Bedio.

U.S. Asset Management v. Marjorie A. Brown, money.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Juliann M. Almburg Gerasimek et al, money.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Candy J. McKenzie, money.