SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING | Shooting suspect leaves hospital

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue:

10:25 a.m.

A spokeswoman says the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect has been released from the hospital.

Stephanie Waite of Allegheny Health Network says Robert Bowers was released Monday morning from Allegheny General Hospital.

Bowers traded gunfire with police during Saturday’s massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue and was shot multiple times. He underwent surgery and survived.

Bowers is due in federal court this afternoon. Authorities say he expressed hatred toward Jews during the rampage and in later comments to police.

8:55 a.m.

A social media site popular with far-right extremists and where the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect had a profile has been taken down.

Gab.com writes it has been “systematically no-platformed by App Stores, multiple hosting providers, and several payment processors.”

In an audio statement on Twitter, co-founder and CEO Andrew Torba called Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 an “act of terrorism.” Torba says the site has a zero-tolerance policy for terrorism and violence.

Gab.com says it suspended the account of suspect Robert Gregory Bowers and contacted law enforcement immediately, turning over his account. The site says Bowers had accounts on other social media platforms.

Bowers is due in court on Monday.

8:40 a.m.

Fundraising campaigns are quickly pulling together relief after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, including at least one organized by Muslim Americans.

A crowdfunding campaign called Muslims Unite for Pittsburgh Synagogue has raised more than $90,000 for survivors and families. He says that when he saw the news, he thought “this could have very well been at a mosque or a Hindu temple.”

Meanwhile, a graduate student in Washington, D.C., has increased his fundraising goal from $500 to $1 million.

Shay Khatiri’s fundraiser had raised nearly $545,000 as of Monday morning. The Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies student says the funds will go directly to the Tree of Life congregation.

Khatiri says he’s a political refugee from Iran who has been a recipient of the Jewish community’s generosity.