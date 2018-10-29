BREAKING: BIDEN VISIT | 'I am an optimist,' ex-veep tells crowd

Stolen credit cards used at Boardman Walmart


October 29, 2018 at 2:43p.m.

BOARDMAN

Credit cards stolen in an armed robbery in Austintown were used at Walmart in Boardman Friday afternoon, according to police reports.

The suspects, both black males in their 20s, were seen on surveillance purchasing items totaling $222.26.

The cards they used were associated with an armed robbery that took place an hour before.

Walmart provided police photographs of the suspects and a copy of the receipt for the transaction.

