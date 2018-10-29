Send The Vindicator your Veterans Day events


October 29, 2018 at 5:54p.m.

The Vindicator will list local parades and events celebrating Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Send the day, time and place of each event by regular mail to: The Vindicator, Veterans Day Events, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, Ohio 44501-0780 or email to news@vindy.com, and put Veterans Day events in the subject line.

The information should be sent to the paper by Nov. 6.

