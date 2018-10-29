Send The Vindicator your Veterans Day events

The Vindicator will list local parades and events celebrating Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Send the day, time and place of each event by regular mail to: The Vindicator, Veterans Day Events, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, Ohio 44501-0780 or email to news@vindy.com, and put Veterans Day events in the subject line.

The information should be sent to the paper by Nov. 6.