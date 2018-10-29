Report: Browns fire head coach
CLEVELAND — A source has told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Cleveland Browns have fired coach Hue Jackson.
The Browns are 2-5-1 this season and were 1-15 and 0-16 in the previous two seasons.
