BREAKING: BIDEN VISIT | 'I am an optimist,' ex-veep tells crowd

Report: Browns fire head coach


October 29, 2018 at 12:03p.m.

CLEVELAND — A source has told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Cleveland Browns have fired coach Hue Jackson.

The Browns are 2-5-1 this season and were 1-15 and 0-16 in the previous two seasons.

