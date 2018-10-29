BREAKING: Report: Browns fire head coach

Police chief: Race was a factor in Kentucky grocery slayings


October 29, 2018 at 11:03a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A police chief has acknowledged that the killings of two black people at a Kroger grocery store were racially motivated, days after the FBI announced that it is investigating the shootings as a potential federal hate crime.

The Courier Journal reports Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers told the congregation at First Baptist Church on Sunday that racism is “the elephant in the room” of this case.

Civil rights activists in Kentucky are calling for a hate crime prosecution of Gregory Bush, who is being held on state murder charges in last week’s shootings of two shoppers in the store outside Louisville.

Both victims were black. Bush is white.

Police said Bush tried to break into First Baptist, a predominantly African-American church, shortly before the shooting.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$419500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900