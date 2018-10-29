Officials review federal opioid treatment package

YOUNGSTOWN

Mental health and recovery officials met Monday with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown to review a federal opioid treatment package recently signed into law.

The legislation looks to make a Dayton-based program the national model for treating infants struggling with drug withdrawal, temporarily removes the state's 16-bed limit for drug treatment centers - with a permanent removal expected later - and includes an act introduced by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman to help the U.S. Postal Service identify and curb opioid trafficking efforts.

Read more in Tuesday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.