No one injured in early morning Newton Township house fire

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured, but a 911 call this morning about a home having arcing and exploding wires on the roof turned into a fire.

It has since been extinguished.

A 6:06 a.m. 911 call from a man inside the house at 3644 state Route 534 near the Mahoning County Line indicated there was no fire, just arcing wires.

“I was just getting read for work, and the wires coming into my house all started flashing and exploding and catching on fire,” the man said. His power had gone out.

At the time, he said he could not see any fire. He had gone outside of the house to look.

But by 6:22 a.m., when the Newton Towship Joint Fire District arrived, they observed flames on the exterior of the home.

Firefighters asked for additional fire departments to be called out to assist. Four other departments arrived.

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

A fire restoration company was called a little after 7 a.m. to help the home owner with the cleanup.