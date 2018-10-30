Niles school officials explain new levy to voters
NILES — School officials and members of a citizens committee took a swing at explaining the substitute levy that will be on the Nov. 6 ballot.
They also tried tonight to shift the focus from the first-ever substitute levy in Trumbull County to improvements in student achievement and Niles pride.
Parents Shelly Lamb and Katie Fallow, members of the Niles Levy Committee, told an audience of about 75 people at Niles McKinley High School the substitute levy doesn’t increase taxes for district taxpayers.
It will raise the same $2.6 million per year as the two existing levies, but there could be a small, one-time bump in revenue for any new construction in the district.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- October 30, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Niles Schools holds public session to explain new type of levy on Nov. 6 ballot
- October 29, 2018 6:02 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING TUESDAY
- October 26, 2018 12:04 a.m.
New levy concept raises questions in Niles
- September 16, 2016 2:08 p.m.
Spaghetti dinner Sunday will promote Hubbard schools emergency operating levy
- October 15, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Niles schools seek an 11.7-mill substitute levy from voters
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.