Niles school officials explain new levy to voters

NILES — School officials and members of a citizens committee took a swing at explaining the substitute levy that will be on the Nov. 6 ballot.

They also tried tonight to shift the focus from the first-ever substitute levy in Trumbull County to improvements in student achievement and Niles pride.

Parents Shelly Lamb and Katie Fallow, members of the Niles Levy Committee, told an audience of about 75 people at Niles McKinley High School the substitute levy doesn’t increase taxes for district taxpayers.

It will raise the same $2.6 million per year as the two existing levies, but there could be a small, one-time bump in revenue for any new construction in the district.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com