Newton Falls Council meeting aborted after 3 members fail to attend
NEWTON FALLS — Thirteen motions that accuse three of the five village council members of violating rules and procedures did not get a vote Monday night because the three council members did not attend.
Three of the motions also would have and instructed the village law director, A. Joseph Fritz, to begin the process to remove them.
Lawyers for the three council members – Joseph Battisti, John Baryak and Mark Stimpert – contacted Law Director A. Joseph Fritz, saying their clients did not receive adequate notice of the meeting, Fritz said.
