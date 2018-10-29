Newton Falls Council meeting aborted after 3 members fail to attend


October 29, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

NEWTON FALLS — Thirteen motions that accuse three of the five village council members of violating rules and procedures did not get a vote Monday night because the three council members did not attend.

Three of the motions also would have and instructed the village law director, A. Joseph Fritz, to begin the process to remove them.

Lawyers for the three council members – Joseph Battisti, John Baryak and Mark Stimpert – contacted Law Director A. Joseph Fritz, saying their clients did not receive adequate notice of the meeting, Fritz said.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$419500


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900