Man says someone tried to kill him with flammable object

WARREN — A resident of 163 Forest St. Northwest stood on his front porch at Sunday morning as large flames shot out of the side of his house, and told a Warren police officer someone tried to kill him by throwing something lit on fire into the house.

The man said he was awake when he heard someone throw a “cocktail” through his bathroom window, then heard something get thrown through the living room window and hit the television, causing a “bang.” Then the fire started, the man said.

The man did not see anyone and did not know who would have done it, he said.

The Warren Fire Department has ruled the 6:02 a.m. fire an arson, and police are investigating it as an aggravated arson. A fire investigator took samples and is continuing the investigation, Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle said.

“I’m glad everyone is safe. That’s dangerous when you throw flammable liquid into a house,” he said.

The most serious damage was to a second-floor bedroom, but the damage was not severe because firefighters extinguished it quickly, Nussle said.