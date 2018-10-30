Mahoning, Shenango Valley trick-or-treat times
A listing of Halloween events and trick-or-treating times as submitted to The Vindicator. All trick-or-treating takes place Wednesday unless otherwise noted.
MAHONING COUNTY
Austintown: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Beaver Township: 5-7 p.m.
Beloit: 5-6:30 p.m.
Berlin Township: 5-7 p.m.
Boardman: 5-7 p.m.
Campbell: 5-7 p.m.
Canfield: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Coitsville: 5-7 p.m.
Craig Beach: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Ellsworth Township: 5-7 p.m.
Jackson Township: 5-7 p.m. Jackson Township Citizens Association is sponsoring Halloweenifest from 5-7 p.m. at the township administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson. Hot dogs, cider, doughnuts and treats will be served.
Lake Milton: 5-7 p.m.
Lowellville: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
New Middletown: 6-7 p.m.
Poland Village: 5-7 p.m.
Poland Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
Salem: 5-7 p.m.
Sebring: 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Halloween parade at 7 with festivities.)
Smith Twp.: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Springfield: 6-8 p.m.
Struthers: 5-7 p.m.
Washingtonville: 5-7 p.m.
Youngstown: 5-7 p.m.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Bazetta Twp.: 6-8 p.m.
Braceville Twp.: 5:30-7 p.m.
Brookfield Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
Champion Twp.: 6-7:30 p.m.
Cortland: 6-8 p.m.
Farmington: 5:30-7 p.m.
Fowler Twp.: 6-8 p.m.
Girard: 5-7 p.m.
Greene Tw.:. 6-8 p.m.
Gustavus Twp.: 6-8 p.m.
Hartford: 5-7 p.m.
Howland: 6-8 p.m.
Hubbard City: 5-7 p.m.
Johnston Twp.: 6-7:30 p.m.
Kinsman Twp.: 6-7:30 p.m.
Liberty Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
Lordstown: 5-7 p.m.
Masury: 5-7 p.m.
McDonald: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mecca Twp.: 6-8 p.m.
Newton Falls: 5-6:30 p.m. today
Newton Twp.: 5-6:30 p.m. today
Southington Twp.: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Vienna: 6-8 p.m.
Weathersfield Twp.: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Yankee Lake: 5-7 p.m.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
Butler Twp.: 6-8 p.m.
Center Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
Columbiana: 5-7 p.m.
East Liverpool: 6-7:30 p.m.
East Palestine: 5:30-7 p.m. (Parade to follow at 7:30.)
Fairfield Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
Lisbon: 5-7 p.m.
Madison: 6-7:30 p.m.
Middletown Twp.: 6-7 p.m.
Minerva: 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Parade at 6:45, community party at 7.)
Perry Twp.: 5:30-7 p.m.
Rogers: 5-7 p.m.
Salem: 5:30-7 p.m.
Salem Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
St. Clair Twp.: 6-7:30 p.m.
Wayne Twp.: 6-8 p.m.
Washington Twp.: No set time, residents with children can go when they please.
Yellow Creek Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Bessemer Borough: 5-7 p.m.
Elliport Borough: 6-8 p.m.
Ellwood City: 6-8 p.m.
Enon Valley Borough: 6-8 p.m.
Little Beaver Twp.: 6-8 p.m.
Mahoning Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
Neshannock Twp.: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
New Castle: 5-7 p.m.
North Beaver Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
Perry Twp.: 6-8 p.m.
Plain Grove: 5:30-7 p.m.
Pulaski Twp.: 5-7:30 p.m.
Scott Twp.: 6-8 p.m.
Shenango Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
Slippery Rock Twp.: 6-8 p.m.
SNPJ Borough: 5-7 p.m.
Taylor Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
Union Twp.: 6-8 p.m.
Volant: 5-7 p.m.
Wampum Borough: 6-8 p.m.
Wayne Twp.: 6-8 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY
Delaware Twp.: 4-6 p.m.
East Lackawannock
Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
Farrell Twp.: 4-6 p.m.
Fairview Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
Fredonia Borough: 5-7 p.m.
Greene Twp.: 4-6 p.m.
Hickory: 5:30-7 p.m.
Hermitage: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Lake Twp.: 4-6 p.m.
Mercer Borough: 5-7 p.m.
Mill Creek Twp.: 6-8 p.m.
New Lebanon Borough:
4-7 p.m. (Party at the firehouse, 7:30-9 p.m.)
Sandy Lake Borough: 4-6 p.m.
Sandy Lake Township: 4-6 p.m.
Sharon: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Sharpsville Borough:
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Shenango Twp.: 5-7 p.m.
South Pymatuning:
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Stoneboro Borough: 4-6 p.m.
West Middlesex Borough: 4-6 p.m.
Worth Twp.: 4-6 p.m.
