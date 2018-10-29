Local Jewish organizations, synagogues react to Pittsburgh shootings

YOUNGSTOWN — Local synagogues and Jewish organizations have responded publicly after a mass shooting Saturday that left 11 dead and six injured at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation said in light of the events it was working with law enforcement to increase security for the community.

“On this holy day of Shabbat – a day for rest and peace – our hearts are broken. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims in Pittsburgh and with the entire Jewish community there as they cope with this unthinkable horror. We have been in touch with our partners at the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh and we are offering any support possible,” a statement reads. “While we have no reason to believe there is any particular local threat, we are monitoring the unfolding situation carefully and our security team at the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is working closely with law enforcement to add patrols.”

Toby Meloro, Liberty Township’s interim police chief, said he was in contact with representatives from the YAJF the day of the shooting to discuss security.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com