Liberty schools projected to stay in positive cash flow until 2023
LIBERTY — Thanks in part to an increase in student enrollment at the Liberty School District, the five-year financial forecast projects a positive cash balance until 2022.
The report, however, released at tonight’s school board meeting, stated the district will need to increase revenue or cut spending before fiscal year 2022 to avoid ending fiscal year 2023 in a little over $1 million deficit.
Treasurer Maureen Lloyd said the school is exploring ways of reducing costs.
The district is projected to end fiscal year 2019 with a cash balance of about $1.8 million.
This school year, the district has gained 138 students, an increase of 13 percent, the report said.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- October 30, 2018 midnight
Liberty schools projected to stay in positive cash flow until 2023
- November 27, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Cuts improve Poland schools’ budget outlook
- May 22, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Poland schools cut one teacher for next school year
- April 9, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Brookfield schools released from fiscal emergency
- April 27, 2018 midnight
Niles voters asked to pass emergency school levy
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.