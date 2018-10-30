Liberty schools projected to stay in positive cash flow until 2023

LIBERTY — Thanks in part to an increase in student enrollment at the Liberty School District, the five-year financial forecast projects a positive cash balance until 2022.

The report, however, released at tonight’s school board meeting, stated the district will need to increase revenue or cut spending before fiscal year 2022 to avoid ending fiscal year 2023 in a little over $1 million deficit.

Treasurer Maureen Lloyd said the school is exploring ways of reducing costs.

The district is projected to end fiscal year 2019 with a cash balance of about $1.8 million.

This school year, the district has gained 138 students, an increase of 13 percent, the report said.

