BREAKING: BIDEN VISIT | 'I am an optimist,' ex-veep tells crowd

IF YOU GO


October 29, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

IF YOU GO

Biden/Cordray rally

WHERE: Kilcawley Center’s Chestnut Room, Youngs-town State University.

WHEN: Today: Doors open at 3 p.m.; rally begins at 4 p.m.

ADMISSION: Free and open to the public. Admittance on a first-come, first-serve basis.

PARKING: $5 in YSU lots.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$419500


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000