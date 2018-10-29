IF YOU GO

Biden/Cordray rally

WHERE: Kilcawley Center’s Chestnut Room, Youngs-town State University.

WHEN: Today: Doors open at 3 p.m.; rally begins at 4 p.m.

ADMISSION: Free and open to the public. Admittance on a first-come, first-serve basis.

PARKING: $5 in YSU lots.