'Get the Led Out' coming to Packard hall
WARREN — Get the Led Out will come to Packard Music Hall on March 7 at 8 p.m.
Dubbed “the American Led Zeppelin experience,” the act captures the look and sound of the iconic rock band.
Tickets are $23, $28, $38, $48 and $58 (plus applicable fees) and will go on sale Friday at noon at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave.
