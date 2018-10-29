BREAKING: Report: Browns fire head coach

'Get the Led Out' coming to Packard hall


October 29, 2018 at 10:27a.m.

WARREN — Get the Led Out will come to Packard Music Hall on March 7 at 8 p.m.

Dubbed “the American Led Zeppelin experience,” the act captures the look and sound of the iconic rock band.

Tickets are $23, $28, $38, $48 and $58 (plus applicable fees) and will go on sale Friday at noon at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$419500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900