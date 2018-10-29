East’s Saturday playoff game moved to YSU
YOUNGSTOWN -- East's first-round playoff game vs. Girard will be played at YSU's Stambaugh Stadium because of unfavorable playing conditions at Rayen Stadium.
It's still a home game for East and begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. This is the first playoff in more than 20 years for the Golden Bears.
Pre-sale tickets are available at East for $8 and the price at the game is $9.
