East’s Saturday playoff game moved to YSU


October 29, 2018 at 2:40p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN -- East's first-round playoff game vs. Girard will be played at YSU's Stambaugh Stadium because of unfavorable playing conditions at Rayen Stadium.

It's still a home game for East and begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. This is the first playoff in more than 20 years for the Golden Bears.

Pre-sale tickets are available at East for $8 and the price at the game is $9.

