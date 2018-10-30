Diocese to release names of accused priests today

By JUSTIN DENNIS

jdennis@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown plans to release the names of diocesan priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

The briefing today on “the protection of children and young people,” according to the diocese, comes weeks after the Most Rev. George Murry, diocese bishop, announced the diocese would prepare the list for release before early November, in response to a recent Pennsylvania grand jury investigation that exposed numerous cases of systematically concealed abuse in Pennsylvania Catholic churches.

Diocese spokesman Monsignor John Zuraw said Monday the list includes names of both living former priests and deceased priests, but could not speak to the number of names. None of the named, living priests are still in the ministry, and those involved in the most recent allegations have been removed “for a number of years,” he said.

“All those names have been reported to the civil authorities,” Monsignor Zuraw said Monday. “There’s no name that has not been reported – living or deceased.”

Bishop Murry said late last month the most recent allegation was made in August and referenced an alleged incident from the 1950s.

Though the Rev. Jim Daprile of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Aurora late last month urged the diocese to release the names immediately – stating Bishop Murry has the list “at his fingertips” – Monsignor Zuraw said Monday the diocese has been working to confirm the identities of each priest named in the list.

“When allegations come into the diocese, there is a process in which an investigation is done to assure accuracy,” he said, such as considering whether the accused priest was actually assigned to the Youngstown diocese at the time, and delineating between priests who share the same name.

The full list will appear on Vindy.com and the diocese website, DOY.org, after its release today. Monsignor Zuraw previously has said the list would continue to be updated as accusers come forward, so a “healing process can begin” for those harmed by clergy.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains has said his office has not received abuse complaints that could lead to an investigation within the local diocese.

“I encourage any victim of sexual abuse to contact the civil authorities where the incident allegedly occurred, so it can be investigated,” he said earlier this month. “We will take it very seriously, and it will be investigated and prosecuted, if warranted.”