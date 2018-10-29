Co-defendant pleads, will testify in stabbing death trial
YOUNGSTOWN — The co-defendant in a murder trial for an Aug. 1 stabbing death is pleading guilty to a reduced charge and has agreed to testify in the trial, which is expected on Tuesday
Louanne Johnson, 21, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of obstructing justice before Judge Anthony D'Apolito for the Aug. 1 stabbing death of Jermaine Donlow, 26, in Johnson's Tyrell Avenue apartment.
Charged with murder in the case is Albert Byrd IV, 24, of Wilshire Drive.
The murder charge against Johnson was amended in exchange for her plea and testimony against Byrd, who is set to go on trial Tuesday.
Donlow was stabbed after an argument in Johnson's apartment with Byrd.
