CNN Atlanta was mailed suspicious package

MIAMI (AP) — CNN President Jeff Zucker says another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office.

Zucker announced that there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.

Atlanta Police have confirmed they responded to a suspicious package at a post office Monday morning.

He says all mail to CNN has been screened offsite since last week, when a series of package bombs began appearing around the country. One of those bombs was mailed to CNN offices in New York.

An initial hearing is set for Monday afternoon in Florida federal court for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who faces five federal charges.

Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida after investigators said they linked him to the packages through fingerprint and DNA evidence.

Sayoc is being prosecuted in New York, so his Florida hearing will likely be brief and process-oriented. The main issue will be whether he waives extradition to New York and whether he seeks release on bail.

Authorities say Sayoc faces more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges related to pipe bombs sent to political figures across the country.