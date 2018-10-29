City man faces assault and exposure charges

YOUNGSTOWN

While police were questioning a suspect in a hit-and-run mishap about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Brookline Avenue, the 41-year-old suspect stood on a porch, pulled off his shirt, pulled down his pants and exposed himself to officers, city police report.

Then the suspect, Alonzo Fornore, when told his car would be towed, came down off the porch and began fighting four officers. When he was subdued, Fornore was taken to the Mahoning County jail where he was charged with assault of police officers and indecent exposure. While being booked at the jail, Fornore spit in the face of one of the deputies.

The incident began when police were called to Brookline by a woman who told them her car was hit by an sport utility vehicle that went down the street and parked in the driveway of a home. The driver, Fornore, walked back and tried to get into a fight with the woman and some friends, but when he was unsuccessful he left and went back to his residence, according to a police report.

Liberty pool-house fire

LIBERTY

A pool house fire early Sunday in the 700 block of Tibbetts-Wick Road forced the road to be closed between U.S. Route 422 and Shannon Road in order to get fire trucks to the area of the blaze that was reported at about 6:20 p.m., according to the Trumbull County 911 Center. Multiple departments were at the scene. The cause was unknown and no injuries were reported.

House fire in Warren

WARREN

The Warren Fire Department battled a house fire about 6 a.m. Sunday at 163 Forest St. N.W. in the area of Depot Street and North Park Avenue.

A caller said someone threw something in the house and that pets were still inside.

Driver of ATV sought

BRISTOLVILLE

Authorities continue to look for the ATV driver who crashed into a car on state Route 45 in Bristol Township at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Bristol Fire Department personnel say they have reason to believe there were two ATV’s and that the driver who crashed got on the other one and they fled.

One person in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.