Bull Riders tour will return to Covelli Centre


October 29, 2018 at 10:42a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Professional Bull Riders: Velocity Tour will return to Covelli Centre for two shows: Jan. 25 at 8 p.m., and Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

The tour showcases the top up-and-coming riders.

Tickets are $18, $33, $48, $68, $88 and $103 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.

