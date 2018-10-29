BREAKING: BIDEN VISIT | 'I am an optimist,' ex-veep tells crowd

October 29, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Kristen Trumbull and Justin Bishop, Leetonia, girl, Oct. 27.

Marquia Burroughs, Youngstown, boy, Oct. 27.

Schweta Nair and Amit Chauhan, Youngstown, boy, Oct. 27.

Amber Thomas and Victor Boone, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 27.

Sarah and Forest Ryser, Hubbard, girl, Oct. 27.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Jordan Osman and James Newsome, Niles, boy, Oct. 23.

Leah and Noah Gilger, Cortland, boy, Oct. 24.

Tiesha Kennedy, Warren, boy, Oct. 24.

Jennifer and Paul Ackerman, Cortland, girl, Oct. 25.

Ashley Blosser and Johnathon Pupin, Warren, twin boys, Oct. 26.

Kristina and Andrew Hostetler, West Farmington, boy, Oct. 26.

Danielle Bedlion and Dustin Jewett, Kinsman, girl, Oct. 26.

Amber Stetka, Warren, girl, Oct. 26.

Amber Gould and Brandon Hupp, Niles, boy, Oct. 26.

Shaunna and Lamar Freeman, Warren, boy, Oct. 27.

Shelby and Jeremy Bingham, Kinsman, boy, Oct. 27.

