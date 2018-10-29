BIDEN VISIT | 'I am an optimist,' ex-veep tells crowd

YOUNGSTOWN — Joe Biden wrapped up his speech at YSU at 5:30 p.m.

He ended on a note of optimism, and a call to action.

“I am an optimist. I’m an optimist because I know the history of the journey of this country ... We have always had faith in the ability of ordinary people to do extraordinary things,” he said.

He said America needs to remember who it is and elect people of character.

“Go spread the faith. Take it back. It’s time,” he said.

5:04 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Former U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking at YSU, opened his speech with a rebuke of hatred, as seen in violent acts in the last week.

“Three times this week ... the forces of hate and terror have worked on the psyche of our fellow Americans. Targets have been people with different political beliefs or different colored skin or different religions,” Biden said, referring to shootings and bomb threats.

He said it is a time for the country’s political leaders to come together and unify the nation.

“Words matter,” he said, to applause.

Biden also offered a hopeful message, saying this time of anger and political division can be solved by ordinary people.

“We can overcome this,” he said. “You can change it, too. ... Treat people with decency. That’s the most important thing we can do to change this .”

4:54 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Former Vice President Joe Biden has hit the stage at Youngstown State University.

4:49 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray has taken the stage at YSU.

He opened his speech by talking about Joe Biden’s son, Beau Biden, who died of cancer in 2015. He noted he and Beau both served as state attorneys general at the same time.

“We shared the bond of public service and I was heartsick to lose him when we did, so much sooner than we should have,” Cordray said.

Cordray also spoke about Joe Biden, describing him as a fighter for working class people.

“Some of those fights are not over,” he said, noting that he supports healthcare coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

4:21 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The crowd at the Cordray/Biden event also heard from U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland.

Brown brought up General Motors, which operates a plant here in the Valley, and criticized the automaker for its decision to build the Chevrolet Blazer in Mexico while laying off workers at the Lordstown plant.

He also talked about the shooting over the weekend at a synagogue in Pittsburgh and a shooting at a grocery store in Kentucky.

“I don’t blame Donald Trump for these attacks. But I do say we need the president of the United States to unify us,” he said.

Brown also pushed back on Trump’s labeling of journalists as “enemies of the people.”

“They are not enemies of the people,” he said, to cheers from the crowd.

4:03 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Ahead of appearances by Richard Cordray and Joe Biden, a spate of other state Democratic candidates are speaking at the rally.

Along with local elected officials state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, the crowd has heard from Ohio Supreme Court candidate Melody Stewart; Ohio Secretary of State candidate Kathleen Clyde; Ohio Auditor candidate Zak Space; and state Attorney General candidate Steve Dettelbach.

3:42 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown addressed the crowd, saying that Richard Cordray and running mate Betty Sutton understand Youngstown’s issues, such as opioid addiction and education and infrastructure challenges.

The crowd cheered for him when he urged 18-to-25-year-olds to vote.

“We have to do more if we want to move this community forward,” he said. “Go vote.”

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, also spoke, talking about the need for leadership from people with authentic messages.

Schiavoni noted ran against Cordray in the primary.

“I know this guy. I know his heart is in it,” he said. “The key is he has a follow up and he has plan.”

3:29 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Margaret Chiarella, 65, of Warren caught the attention of reporters and other Joe Biden-Richard Cordray rally attendees with her “Women Against Trump” sign.

Other women gathered around her and cheered in support of that sentiment.

Chiarella said her vote this year is all about voting against Trump and his politics.

She said she is against “the denigration of women. The violence at our schools. ... The white supremacy movement that’s taken hold. Trump’s leadership non-abilities - he has no leadership ability and he doesn’t know how to be a compassionate person.”

She also urged people to get out and vote.

“Everybody needs to get out early and young people need to get out to vote. ... This is their future,” she said.

3:21 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A few hundred people are now in the Chestnut Room waiting for the start of the Joe Biden event.

Among them are many Youngstown State University students.

Attending the event together are 18-year-old YSU students and first-time voters Gina Pirolozzi and Kiara Walker.

Both said Biden was one of the reasons they decided to attend the event.

Both identify as Democrats and said they plan to vote for Democrat gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray.

Both said many of their friends plan to vote in this election, too.

As for why they’re voting Democrat, Walker said: “I’m just more of a Democrat. I feel strongly for LGBT issues and Trump said he’s all for that, but no. Just no.”

Another YSU student at the event, Kelly Baer, 18, said she feels it is her responsibility as an American to vote.

Baer, who also plans to vote Democrat, said a top issue for her is gun law reform.

Noting the anger and divisiveness in political discourse, she said, “To vote would help to solve some of those problems.”

2:44 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The doors are now open for today’s event at Youngstown State University with Democrat gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

The event in the Chestnut Room in Kilcawley Hall starts at 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public. Attendees have to go through a security checkpoint set up outside the room.

About 100 people are currently awaiting the start of the event.