Biden is scheduled to stump for Democrat candidates across the Midwest

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Former Vice President Joe Biden is taking a starring role in the Democratic Party’s quest to elect a wave of Democrats in next week’s congressional and state elections nationwide.

He’s in the midst of a juggernaut aimed at giving Democrats control of Congress and statehouses this week, with a stop today in Youngstown at a 4 p.m. rally with Democrat governor candidate Rich Cordray. It will take place in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University and is free and open to the public.

Biden’s itinerary includes a bevy of rallies and fundraisers this week in Wisconsin, Illinois and North Dakota.

In a message Sunday via Twitter, Biden touted Cordray’s candidacy and invited supporters to join the rally at YSU:

“Ohio needs a champion – a Governor with a back bone – and that’s Rich Cordray. He’s ready to fight for working families, and I’m ready to help get him elected,” Biden said.

To make it easier for people planning to attend the rally at YSU, the universary issued some things they should be aware of, including items that are prohibited.

The doors of the Chestnut Room at Kilcawley Center open at 3 p.m., the event begins at 4 p.m. and expected to conclude at about 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and admittance is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking is $5 in university lots.

For security reasons, the following items are prohibited:

Outside food or beverages except medical necessities that are exempt if in a clear plastic bag; illegal drugs or substances; artificial noise makers; back packs, bags, coolers, fanny packs or containers of any size; bottles, cans and flasks; purses larger than 10 inches by 7 inches; video cameras except for media; professional cameras with lenses bigger than 6 inches except for media; weapons of any kind including batons, knives or chains; laser pointers; strollers; chairs; animals except disability service animals, which are allowed; confetti or glitter; mace or pepper spray, and unless otherwise authorized by law, no person shall knowingly possess, have under the person’s control, convey, or attempt to convey a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance onto the premises; and any other items deemed dangerous or inappropriate.

On Tuesday, Biden will continue efforts to bolster Democrats across the Midwest with stops in Wisconsin to get the vote out in Madison and Milwaukee.

Biden plans a early-voting rallies in the morning on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and in Milwaukee for a similar event at a union labor hall.

On Wednesday, Biden will travel to Illinois to host a morning rally at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles to support Democrat Lauren Underwood in her effort to represent the state’s 14th Congressional District. Later that day, the former vice president is scheduled to appear in Southern Illinois with Brendan Kelly who is attempting to win the race to represent the 12th Congressional District.

Biden is scheduled to campaign Thursday in North Dakota for Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and help her on a statewide tour.

In a recent address in Hartford, Conn., Biden voiced concern about the sense of hate and terror he sees gripping the country and urged Democrats to elect leaders who will help “reset the moral compass of this nation.”

Earlier on the day of his Connecticut speech, authorities arrested a Florida man in connection with a nationwide mail-bomb scare targeting prominent Democrats, including Biden.

“You know this country has to come together. This division that exists, this hatred, this ugliness, it really has to come to an end,” said Biden.