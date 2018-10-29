BREAKING: Report: Browns fire head coach

Another day, another Y'town dollar store robbed ...


October 29, 2018 at 10:01a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said two armed men Saturday got away with $1,500 cash from the 1504 Oak St. Dollar General store.

Police were called to the store about 12:10 p.m., where reports said the men, both with guns, got the cash register and forced an employee to open a safe.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspects.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$419500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900