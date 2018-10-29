Another day, another Y'town dollar store robbed ...
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said two armed men Saturday got away with $1,500 cash from the 1504 Oak St. Dollar General store.
Police were called to the store about 12:10 p.m., where reports said the men, both with guns, got the cash register and forced an employee to open a safe.
Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspects.
