Agenda Tuesday
Crestview Local School District, 6 p.m., Vision 2020 levy meeting, high school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview road, Columbiana.
Lawrence County Commissioners, noon, public meeting, The Confluency, government center, 214 E. Washington St., New Castle, Pa.
Newton Falls Exempted Village School board, 7 p.m., special meeting, board room, junior high school, 907 Milton Blvd.
Springfield Township trustees, noon, special meeting to handle ancillary insurance and other business, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, and associated nonprofit organizations, noon, regular meeting, TMHA administration office, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.
Warren school board, 6 p.m., administration building, 105 High St. NE.
Youngstown City Council Finance Committee, 5 p.m., 3rd quarter financials year to date and other business, 6th floor, caucus room, city hall.
