Veterans’ lives, experiences celebrated at new museum

Associated Press

A sweeping new museum in America’s heartland honors the unifying experiences of U.S. military veterans – recruitment, combat, letters home, homecomings – outside the traditional trappings of military museums and war memorials.

Colin Powell marked the grand opening of the 53,000-square-foot, $82 million National Veterans Museum and Memorial at a Saturday ceremony in downtown Columbus.

Its creators say the attraction aims to honor, inspire, connect and educate. It delves into key events related to military service through interactive graphics, morphing photos, documentary-style videos, mirrors and historical displays.

The first-of-its-kind museum was the vision of the late John Glenn, the Ohio-born military hero, astronaut and U.S. senator. Glenn is among dozens of veterans whose inspiring and poignant stories are shared throughout the building.