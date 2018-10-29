Trump loads up on rallies before Election Day


October 28, 2018 at 11:26p.m.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is packing his campaign schedule before the midterm elections.

Trump’s campaign said Sunday that he will have rallies in Florida and West Virginia later this week.

With days to go before Election Day, Trump is seeking to boost Republicans in the face of Democratic enthusiasm.

The campaign said Trump would be in Huntington, W.Va., on Friday and Pensacola, Fla., on Saturday. They previously announced a rally in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday.

Trump is expected to do at least 10 rallies in the final stretch before Election Day, doubling up on rallies on many days.

