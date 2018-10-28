OHIO GOVERNOR RACE Two candidates are running for Ohio governor, Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray

MIKE DEWINE (R)

Age: 71.

Residence: Cedarville.

Employment: Ohio attorney general and former U.S. senator.

Education: A law degree in 1972 from Ohio Northern University; a bachelor of science degree in education in 1969 from Miami University of Ohio.

Family: Wife, Frances; eight children (one deceased).

Priority: Create good and decent-paying jobs, implement a comprehensive plan for the drug crisis, and make improvements to education in the state.

RICHARD CORDRAY (D)

Age: 59.

Residence: Grove City.

Employment: Former Ohio attorney general and ex-state treasurer.

Education: A law degree in 1986 from the University of Chicago Law School; a master’s degree in philosophy and economics in 1983 from Oxford University; a bachelor of arts degree in justice, in 1981 from Michigan State University.

Family: Wife, Margaret; two children.

Priority: Increasing access to affordable health care, education and job training, and spreading out economic opportunity to all of Ohio.