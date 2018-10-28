OHIO GOVERNOR RACE Two candidates are running for Ohio governor, Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray
MIKE DEWINE (R)
Age: 71.
Residence: Cedarville.
Employment: Ohio attorney general and former U.S. senator.
Education: A law degree in 1972 from Ohio Northern University; a bachelor of science degree in education in 1969 from Miami University of Ohio.
Family: Wife, Frances; eight children (one deceased).
Priority: Create good and decent-paying jobs, implement a comprehensive plan for the drug crisis, and make improvements to education in the state.
RICHARD CORDRAY (D)
Age: 59.
Residence: Grove City.
Employment: Former Ohio attorney general and ex-state treasurer.
Education: A law degree in 1986 from the University of Chicago Law School; a master’s degree in philosophy and economics in 1983 from Oxford University; a bachelor of arts degree in justice, in 1981 from Michigan State University.
Family: Wife, Margaret; two children.
Priority: Increasing access to affordable health care, education and job training, and spreading out economic opportunity to all of Ohio.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 29, 2018 midnight
OHIO Governor’s race
- October 23, 2018 midnight
MAHONING COUNTY AREA COURT
- September 25, 2018 10 a.m.
Doctors: Ohio governor rivals DeWine, Cordray in good health
- October 28, 2018 12:01 a.m.
Cordray, DeWine outline top priorities in governor's race
- May 8, 2018 9:13 p.m.
ELECTION UPDATE | It's DeWine and Cordray in November
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.