METRO DIGEST || Hit-and-run in Bristol Township

Hit-and-run reported in Bristol

BRISTOL

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible hit-and-run involving a vehicle and an all-terrain vehicle at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday on state Route 45 N.W. near Nurse East Road and Peck Leach Road in Bristol Township.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, a female caller reported that she and her friends hit a man on an ATV along Route 45 north of state Route 88, but did not know where the ATV rider landed. A few minutes later authorities called the woman back to verify the location of the crash but she hung up.

Police found a car with heavy damage south of Peck Leach and a heavily damaged ATV, but the report does not identify the people involved in the incident.

Help gives opioid-prevention award

YOUNGSTOWN

Help Network of Northeast Ohio recently presented M. Frank Beck, D.D.S., with a Mental Health and Recovery Advocacy Award in recognition of his ongoing efforts to reduce substance abuse and opioid overdoses in the Mahoning Valley.

The award is given to an individual or group in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana county who has significantly contributed to the local Mental Health and Recovery system.

Beck was recognized for spearheading Mercy Health’s efforts to address the opioid epidemic by serving as lead physician in Mercy Health’s initiative to prevent and treat substance abuse. Programs and processes implemented as a result of his work include evidenced-based pain management and alternatives to opioid protocols, consequently reducing the amount of opioids Mercy Health physicians prescribe by 43 percent.

For information on how to support causes that seek to improve the health of Mahoning Valley residents, call Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley at 330-729-1180.

‘Sisterhood Uprising’ for midterms

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Chapter of the Links Inc. and The Salon will team up to host a march and rally to maximize voter enthusiasm and engagement for midterm elections. “Sisterhood Uprising: A Rally to Flex Our Power” will take place at noon Saturday at 20 E. Wood St. Participants are asked to wear white.