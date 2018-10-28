Flags to fly at half-staff
COLUMBUS
Ohio Gov. John Kasich has ordered flags lowered to half-staff following a gunman’s attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people. The governor’s announcement came after Saturday’s shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood that also injured six people, including four police officers.
Kasich says “Our hearts are heavy for the victims of today’s hate-filled attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, for their families and for all who have been affected.”
The governor ordered all flags lowered at public buildings and grounds in the state to honor those who died in Pittsburgh.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 27, 2018 11:39 p.m.
SYNAGOGUE MASSACRE | Gov. Kasich orders flags to half-staff
- August 27, 2018 1:35 a.m.
Kasich orders flags in Ohio at half-staff for McCain
- October 28, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Valley leaders react to synagogue massacre with horror, sadness
- December 9, 2016 3:30 p.m.
Ohio flags at half-staff to honor John Glenn
- October 27, 2017 2:41 p.m.
Governor orders flags at half-staff on Sunday for slain Girard officer Leo
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.