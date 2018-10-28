'Fast and Furious' car zooms into S. Side trunk or treat

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Dennis Cuadra may have come up with a few tricks for making fast modifications to his fancy car, but the overall result has been a lot of treats for viewers’ eyes.

“It’s the only car in the state of Ohio with the speakers behind the seats,” the Struthers man said proudly about his 2002 Alfa Romeo, which was featured in the popular 2001 action film “The Fast and the Furious.”

The light-blue vehicle Cuadra bought in 2004 in Hollywood, Calif., for $80,000 also was a treat for many who attended Sunday afternoon’s fourth annual fall Car Show and Trunk or Treat at Faith Community Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd., on the South Side.

Hosting the two-hour outdoor Halloween-themed show was the Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association.

