Diletto Winery prepares to open new location in Boardman

By Jordyn Grzelewski

jgrzelewski@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

Look no further for your cozy fireside spot this winter – it’s at Diletto Winery’s new home in Boardman.

The winery’s new space at 8578 Market St., formerly Antone’s banquet center, is filled with enticing spots to enjoy a glass of Diletto’s craft wine or sangria, or perhaps one of the winery’s signature wine cocktails.

The tasting room is outfitted with plenty of comfortable sofas and chairs, many draped in blankets. Against one wall, patrons can sit on a plush couch or in large leather armchairs situated by a crackling fire.

In another corner, visitors can take a seat at a long wooden table lit by natural light from nearby windows, as well as table lamps that double as charging stations.

On an adjacent wall, a local artist painted lanterns around wall sconces. It’s the ideal spot to get some work done while enjoying a glass of wine.

Further back toward the bar, the new space features tables and chairs. Next door to the tasting room will be the winery’s production space; on the other side, Diletto offers a multi-room escape adventure.

The new location, currently open for events and expected to open for regular hours in November, is the next step in a journey that began when owner Jacqueline Shell took a trip to Ireland.

“It basically started as a hobby, just making wine in our kitchen. It was prompted by a trip to Ireland where we tasted this honey wine we really liked,” she said.

Her research and experimentation led to her and her husband opening Diletto in Canfield in August 2014.

Before long, the winery hit a wall with its production. The demand was there for more wine, but Diletto didn’t have the space.

At the new Market Street location, Shell estimates the business will be able to double its production, which in the past has averaged between 800 to 1,000 gallons per year.

Diletto will also be able to expand some of its in-demand special events, such as painting classes, as well as its retail distribution.

Currently, you can find Diletto wine at several local retailers, including Chalet Premier in North Lima; Wine Connection in Columbiana; WildCat Drive Thru in Struthers; and Larry’s Drive Thru in Poland.

In terms of both its wine and its decor, Shell describes Diletto as nontraditional.

“We’re very experimental with wine,” she said, noting that many of their options are fruity. Customers favorites include a “very berry” wine and a peach wine. Customers also know the winery for its sangria – a new option is a blueberry sangria called “Blueberry Beast Mode.”

In the new space, Shell kept many existing features, but put her own touch on certain elements.

“I would say it’s eclectic – we’re just casual eclectic,” she said.

Right now, Diletto is waiting for its required permits to transfer to the Boardman location. In the meantime, customers can bring their own beverages to a full roster of events and activities (an event schedule is available at dilettowinery.com).

Shell hopes to have the new location fully up and running in November.