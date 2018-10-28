COLUMBIANA/TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Elizabeth Bonifate et al v. Lucas Woodward, personal injury.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Eric Bailey et al, money.

Michael Price v. Michelle Dellapenna, personal injury.

Richard Gruden v. Ronald Everhart, personal injury.

Mary Bowker et al v. Mary Behne et al, personal injury.

Salem Community Hospital v. Renee Mick, money.

Salem Community Hospital v. David Riebe, money.

Daniel Hill v. Nicholas Checkan, personal injury.

dissolutions asked

Darrell Parr, of 340 Ada St., East Liverpool and Deborah Parr, of 14980 Sprucevalle Road, East Liverpool.

Angela Rambo, of 39371 Farrington Ave., Leetonia and Scott Rambo, of same.

Marissa Bragg, of 2110 Penn Ave., East Liverpool and Alexis Bragg, of 14678 state Route 170, East Liverpool.

Rachel Murphy, of 29343 N.Y.S. 37, Evans Mills, N.Y. and Aaron Murphy, of 267 W. North Ave., East Palestine.

dissolutions granted

Kelsey Soto and Jose Soto.

Debbie Gray and Thomas Gray.

divorces asked

Melanie Cox, of 37703 Butcher Road, Leetonia v. Jeffrey Cox, of 8421 Elmfort Ave. SE, Waynesburg.

Sherry O’Hara, of 45896 Pine Hollow Road, Rogers v. Jon O’Hara, of 54 Pinehurst Estates, Beaver Falls, Pa.

Cassandra Koffel, of 44 North St., Lisbon v. Douglas Koffel, of 110 E. Pine St., Lisbon.

Justin Ward, of 1859 Allen Drive, Salem v. Crystal Ward, of 1634 Merle Road, Salem.

divorces granted

Samantha Cunard v. Roy Bates.

Stephanie Echard v. Ryan Echard.

Sarah Kuykendall v. Steven Kuykendall.

Brittany Tyler v. Phillip Tyler.

Christie Felger v. Robert Felger.

Maurice Moman v. Bobbi Moman.

Tiburcio Navarro v. Maria Navarro.

docket

Bank of America v. Tony Wendell, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Capital One Bank v. Thomas Elkins, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

US Bank NA v. Brenda C. Jobes et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Denise Perkins Morgan et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Laurie A. Cleversy et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. William E. Cline et al, foreclosure.

Finance of America Mortgage LLC v. Monica Mastran Czopor et al, foreclosure.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company v. Beverly A. Postlethwait et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Jason M. Vaughn et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Carter Co. Trustee John S. et al, foreclosure.

Midfirst Bank v. David D.Reeder et al, foreclosure.

Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Farmers National Bank v. Levar Johnson, default.

Unifund CCR LLC v. Sherri L. Harris, default.

Discover Bank v. Paul R. Kelley, default.

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. v. Kenneth C. Pavlick et al, dismissed.

Lasalle Bank National Association v. Brian Yager et al, dismissed.

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. v. Theresa Watson et al, dismissed.

NationsCredit Financial Corporation v. Carolyn M. Krokoski et al,, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Thomas W. Duffey et al, dismissed.

Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown Ohio v. Timothy L. Ward et al, dismissed.

State v. Tracy A. Gogel, dismissed.

State v. Lindsey R. Higgins, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Amy E. Newton et al, dismissed.

Justin Dripps v. Nationwide Insurance Company et al, dismissed.

Discover Bank v. Amanda L. Sharp, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Shannon Isaac, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. James E. Bugos Jr. et al, dismissed.

State v. Jacob Larosa, sentenced.

State v. Adam L. Bishop, sentenced.

State v.Roy J. Allen IV, sentenced.

State v. Chantelle Croff, sentenced.

Vern M. Chuba v. Youngstown Ohio Hospital Company LLC et al, settled.

Bonnie K. Jarome et al v. Ohio Premier Health Solution Agency Inc. et al, settled.

CAB East v. Rody Zeck et al, settled.

Darlene Bateman v. Atrium Centers Inc. et al, settled.

Kimberly E. Doggett v. Jalto Holdings LLC et al, settled.

Patrick J. Carano v. Anthony M. Shadden et al, settled.

Your Mortgage Center LLC v. Dolgencorp LLC et al, dismissed.

Melissa A. Holisky v. Atrium Centers Inc. et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mathew Armstrong Jr. et al, dismissed.

divorces granted

Christine Arbuckle v. Earl Arbuckle.

Robert M. Sponsler v. Diane L. Sponsler.

Kerry L. Gantz v. Brian V. Gantz.

Dissolutions granted

Matthew Nemet and Michelle B. Nemet.

Joseph Higley and Anna Higley.

Jacob Fowler and Kayla Fowler.

Frank York and Renee York.

Sarah Blackburn and Brian Blackburn.

Derek Viglio and Angela Viglio.

Terra H. Mandel and Steven C. Mandel.

Kevin Johnson and Sarah Ashcroft Johnson.

Mary Ann Delung and Eric Delung.

Domestic cases dismissed

Cheryl L. Johnson v. Dale P. Johnson.

Krista Bowers v. Brian Mason.