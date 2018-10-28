Chamber events

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host Power Programs networking events from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Nov. 8 and Nov. 15.

All three events are Power Lunch events. The first is at Thirsty Frog Bar & Grill in Austintown; the next is at Marino’s Italian Cafe in Austintown; and the third is at Vasilio’s Restaurant in Cortland.

The events are free to attend. Attendees purchase their own refreshments.

For registration information, visit regionalchamber.com.

New at McDonald’s

YOUNGSTOWN

Beginning Thursday for a limited time, McDonald’s customers can try the new Triple Breakfast Stacks breakfast sandwich, the company announced.

Triple Breakfast Stacks come with two slices of melted American cheese between two sausage patties. They’re topped with crispy, thick-cut bacon and an egg. Guests can choose a toasted McMuffin, biscuit or McGriddles cakes.

The new offering was inspired by the restaurant’s “secret menu” of items customers have invented, McDonald’s said.

“People have been hacking our menu for years – so much so that it’s inspired our new Triple Breakfast Stacks,” said chef Mike Haracz, manager of culinary innovation. “We love seeing the fun ways our customers and McDonald’s crew have been creating their own takes on our classics.”

Harassment program

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the Mahoning Valley Safety Council will have an event, “Harassment in the Workplace,” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Ciminero’s in Niles.

The cost to attend is $25 for chamber members and $35 for nonmembers.

Kim Arnold, president and CEO of KLA Consulting, will discuss sexual harassment and adult bullying in the workplace, and how to prevent it.

Visit regionalchamber.com to register.

Holiday spending

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Consumers are expected to spend 4.1 percent more than last year during the holiday season, according to a National Retail Federation survey.

The survey found consumers, on average, expect to spend $1,007.24 during the holidays, up from the $967.13 they said they would spend last year, according to the annual survey from NRF and Proper Insights & Analytics.

“The holidays are just around the corner, and consumers are ready to shop,” said NRF President/CEO Matthew Shay. “Confidence is near an all-time high, unemployment is the lowest we’ve seen in decades, and take-home wages are up. All of that is reflected in consumers’ buying plans.”

Qualified to trade

NEW YORK

OTC Markets Group Inc., operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announced that Consumers Bancorp Inc., the holding company of Consumers National Bank based in Minerva, Ohio, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market.

Consumers Bancorp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

Consumers Bancorp is now trading on the OTCQX under the symbol “CBKM.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and quotes for the company at www.otcmarkets.com.

Staff reports