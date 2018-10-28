Blood Drives


October 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

The Artistry Hair Co., 10499 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles, noon to 6 p.m.

East Palestine High School, 360 W. Grant St., East Palestine, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Heartland Christian School, 28 Pittsburgh Road, Columbiana, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Youngstown State University Kilcawley Center, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave., Boardman, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Fire Station 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St. NE, Warren, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

YSU KC, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Beaver Local High School, 46090 Bell School Road, Lisbon, 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

THURSDAY

Lowellville High School, 52 Rocket Place, Lowellville, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maplewood High School, 2414 Greenville Road, Cortland, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

