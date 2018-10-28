Agenda Monday

Boardman school board, 5:30 p.m., Glenwood Junior High School, 7635 Glenwood Ave.

Brookfield Township trustees, 8:30 a.m., special meeting; 9:30 a.m., special; 10 a.m., administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive, Brookfield.

Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., regular, CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., second floor, suite 201, Youngstown.

