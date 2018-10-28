Agenda Monday
Agenda Monday
Boardman school board, 5:30 p.m., Glenwood Junior High School, 7635 Glenwood Ave.
Brookfield Township trustees, 8:30 a.m., special meeting; 9:30 a.m., special; 10 a.m., administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive, Brookfield.
Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road.
Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., regular, CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., second floor, suite 201, Youngstown.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 22, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
- October 21, 2018 midnight
Agenda Monday
- October 19, 2016 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- February 25, 2018 midnight
Agenda Monday
- March 25, 2018 midnight
Agenda Monday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.