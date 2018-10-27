YSU pulls within a TD of ISU


By Brian Dzenis | October 27, 2018 at 4:32p.m.

A late touchdown from Tevin McCaster has Youngstown State within striking distance of Indiana State, trailing 23-17 going into the fourth quarter.

In the final minute of the third quarter, McCaster broke off a 58-yard run before punching in a two-yard score.

Earlier in the quarter, ISU's Dante Hendrix picked up his second touchdown.

YSU benched quarterback Montgomery VanGorder for Nathan Mays.

