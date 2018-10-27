Upcoming events


Upcoming events to watch for at Kravitz Deli:

Steelers vs. Browns Football Watch Party

When: Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

What: Kravitz is offering $1 domestic bottled beer and $3 craft beer drafts. There are four televisions to watch the game on. Appetizers will be half-price, and new menu items such as flat-bread pizza and pretzels with three dipping sauces will be offered.

National Sandwich Day

When: Friday and next Saturday, during regular business hours.

What: Large-size sandwiches will be offered at regular-size prices. Happy hour bar prices all day. Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

