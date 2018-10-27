Claudia Hoerig generating incident reports in Trumbull jail

Staff report

WARREN

Claudia Hoerig, 54, who will go on trial Jan. 14 in the 2007 shooting death of her husband, Karl Hoerig, in their Newton Falls home, has generated lots of incident reports while housed in the Trumbull County jail.

Hoerig, who mentioned having problems with dizziness during a hearing in August, has been the subject of 10 incident reports since she got there in January.

On Oct. 6, she reported she was bleeding from “her private area,” so the jail doctor, Phillip Malvasi, ordered her taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Before she left, she told a corrections officer she felt she was going to die at the hospital. Officers later searched her cell and found drawings showing Hoerig with a gun to her head titled: “Claudia’s suicide attempt.”

When she got to the hospital, she refused to allow medical personnel to look at the problem area and was exhibiting “strange behavior.”

She was placed on suicide precautions when she got back to the jail.

A May 5 report mentioned that Hoerig said she was having a migraine headache. She demanded an over-the-counter medication, but she was denied.