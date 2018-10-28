SYNAGOGUE MASSACRE | Gov. Kasich orders flags to half-staff

COLUMBUS (AP)

Gov. John Kasich has ordered flags lowered to half-staff after a gunman’s attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people.

The governor’s announcement came after this morning's shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood that also injured six people, including four police officers.

Kasich says “Our hearts are heavy for the victims of today’s hate-filled attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, for their families and for all who have been affected.”

The governor ordered all flags lowered at public buildings and grounds in the state to honor those who died in Pittsburgh.